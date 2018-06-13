Indian chess player won't wear headscarf in Iran

A female Indian chess player says she has decided not to not in an Asian championship being held in Iran next month because she could not comply with an Iranian rule requiring women participants to wear a headscarf.

Soumya Swaminathan says she finds the Iranian law to be in direct violation of her rights and the only way to protest that was to not go to Iran.

The Asian Nations Cup Chess Championship is scheduled to be held in Hamadan, Iran from July 26 to Aug.4.

"I do not wish to be forced to wear a scarf or burkha," she posted on her Facebook account and told media on Wednesday.

In 2016, Indian shooter Heena Sidhu withdrew from a championship in Iran citing the same reason.