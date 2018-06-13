Heavy rains, hail pound Serbia, Croatia causing damage

Fresh storms in the Balkans have flooded buildings and streets and pounded parts of the region with hail, destroying crops.

Layers of ice formed Wednesday afternoon in the streets of the western Serbian town of Uzice as flood waters surged through the town. Cars could be seen partially submerged in the water rushing down the streets, while people cleared their balconies of the ice after the storm.

In central Serbia, hail and strong winds damaged the region's orchards.

In neighboring Croatia, heavy rains flooded parts of a hospital in Zagreb, the capital, disrupting planned operations. Emergency officials have reported 30 interventions throughout the city during the storm.

Experts say the storms are related to exceptionally hot weather this spring in the region.