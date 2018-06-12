Suspect released in fatal stabbing of girl in Germany

Authorities say they've released from custody a man who had turned himself in after fleeing from police investigating the stabbing death of a 15-year-old girl in western Germany.

The dpa news agency reported Tuesday that officials said the 25-year-old Turkish man, who fled a police checkpoint set up after the girl's stabbing in the town of Viersen, was not involved in the killing and had fled for other reasons.

The girl, described by police as being of Romanian origin, was stabbed midday Monday in the Casinogarten park in the small town not far from the border with the Netherlands.

Police say the teenager, whose identity was not released, died in the hospital.

Police say they currently have no details to release on a possible suspect.