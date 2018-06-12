Official says suicide bomber kills 5 police in Afghanistan

An Afghan official says at least five policemen have been killed by a suicide bomber using a military Humvee in eastern Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, governor's spokesman in Ghazni, says 26 others, including a district governor and 18 policemen, were wounded in the Tuesday morning attack in Muqar district.

The Humvee was taken earlier by Taliban forces from the Afghan forces in a separate attack, said Noori.

The Taliban have agreed to a cease-fire coinciding with the three-day Eid al-Fitr holiday marking the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan. The holiday is set to begin later this week.