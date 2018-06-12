Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Europe

At least 2 people released after French hostage situation; man arrested

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Emergency services arrive at the scene of a hostage situation in central France on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.

Emergency services arrive at the scene of a hostage situation in central France on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.  (AP)

At least two people were freed Monday after they were held hostage for more than four hours in a building in Paris, French interior minister said. 

The hostage-taker, who has not been identified, was also arrested. No further details were released. 

The hostage situation unfolded around 4 p.m. when a man took at least three people hostage in the office of a startup on Petites Ecuries street in central Paris, police union official Yves Lefebvre told The Associated Press. 

A police man patrols near a cordoned off area, the scene of a hostage situation, in central Paris, France, Tuesday, June 12, 2018. Police in riot gear on Tuesday surrounded the entrance of a building in central Paris where a man was holding two people hostage, police headquarters said. (AP Photo Francois Mori)

Police have cordoned off the area where the hostage situation was taking place on Tuesday, June 12, 2018.  (AP)

One of the hostages was freed shortly after and was reportedly doused with gasoline and hit in the face. 

The two other hostages, including a pregnant woman at a building, were being held as more than a dozen heavily-armed police officers, firefighters and rescue workers were stationed outside the entrance of the building where the hostages were being held, Le Parisien reported. 

The area was evacuated and the street was cordoned off. 

The man reportedly asked for the Iranian embassy to be contacted but the police did not confirm the report. Police also did not confirm reports that one of the hostages was injured. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.