Anne Frank House museum unveils virtual reality tour

To mark what would have been Anne Frank's 89th birthday, the Amsterdam museum dedicated to her life has launched a virtual reality tour of the cramped quarters where the Jewish diarist and her family hid from Nazis during World War II.

The Anne Frank House said Tuesday that the 25-minute tour means people won't have to visit the museum to see the annex where the Franks and four other Jews hid from July 1942 until they were discovered in August 1944 and deported to concentration camps.

Anne Frank House Executive Director Ronald Leopold says the tour "offers an immersive experience" of the rooms hidden behind an Amsterdam canal-side house where Anne wrote her diary.

The tour is free and can be downloaded from the Oculus Store for Samsung Gear and Oculus Go headsets.