Putin criticizes US withdrawal from Iranian nuclear deal

next

prev

Russian President Vladimir Putin has criticized the U.S. withdrawal from the Iranian nuclear deal in a speech at a regional summit in China.

Speaking during a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in Qingdao on Sunday, Putin emphasized that the bloc members are worried about the U.S. move. The bloc includes China, Russia along with four ex-Soviet Central Asian nations, as well as India and Pakistan.

Putin says Washington's decision to exit the agreement could "destabilize the situation" in the region.

He adds Moscow will continue to honor its obligations under the Iranian nuclear deal.

Last month, President Donald Trump pulled out of former President Barack Obama's landmark 2015 nuclear accord with Iran over the objections of European allies and other nations.