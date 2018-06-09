Trump disrupts G-7 gender equality meeting by arriving late

next



President Donald Trump arrived late for a gender equality meeting at an international summit, prompting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to kick it off without waiting for "stragglers" to arrive.

Trump created a distraction when he walked in late for Saturday's breakfast meeting during the Group of Seven summit of leading industrialized nations being held in Quebec.

He missed Trudeau's introductory statement and entered the room while Gender Equality Advisory council co-chair Isabelle Hudon was speaking.

Security personnel had to open a path for Trump through a throng of journalists and cameramen. The camera clicks for Trump almost drowned out Hudon.

French President Emmanuel Macron stared at Trump after he sat down.

Trudeau had made the issue of gender equality a priority for the gathering.