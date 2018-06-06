Fireworks blast kills 5, injures 8 at home near Mexico City

Mexican authorities say five people have been killed and eight injured by an explosion at a home where fireworks were being stored.

The blast happened Wednesday morning in Tultepec, just north of Mexico City.

The Mexico State government said in a statement that the bodies of two men and one woman were found on a patio at the home. A woman died on the way to the hospital, and another died while being treated at the facility.

Four of the injured are children.

The explosion also damaged or destroyed 23 neighboring homes plus a dozen cars.

Many in Tultepec make a living fabricating and selling homemade fireworks, and explosions there are a semi-regular occurrence.

In 2016 a massive chain-reaction blast ripped through an open-air fireworks market, killing several dozen people.