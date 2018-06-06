Albania: Police arrest 2 for alleged counterfeit documents

Albanian police say they have arrested two people accused of supplying fake documents to help people enter Britain, Germany and other Western European countries illegally.

A statement Wednesday said authorities found at their raided homes 16 counterfeit passports and many documents in Albanian and German.

The two detained Albanians, residents of the capital, Tirana, and the port city of Durres, were paid 10,000 to 16,000 euros ($11,700-18,700) for the fake documents.

Police did not say how many people are believed to have profited from the fake documents.

Albanian citizens are allowed to travel to EU member countries without visas, but they cannot break the limit of a 90-day stay in six months and must also offer financial guarantees for their stay.