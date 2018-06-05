Forecasters say hurricane to form off Mexico's Pacific coast

Forecasters say a tropical depression has formed off the Pacific coast of Mexico and is expected to become the first hurricane in the eastern Pacific's hurricane season within a few days, though it isn't predicted to pose any threat to land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Tuesday night that the depression was about 350 miles (565 kilometers) south-southwest of Manzanillo, Mexico. It had maximum sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was moving northwest at 9 mph (15 kph).

The center said a tropical storm was expected to form by Wednesday morning and then strengthen into a hurricane by early Thursday. It said the storm was forecast to keep moving out into the Pacific.