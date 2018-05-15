Death toll rises to at least 58 in Gaza border protests as embassy opens in Jerusalem

At least 58 people were killed, including a baby who died from tear gas inhalation, during a chaotic scene at the Gaza border where Palestinians protested the U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem on Monday, the Gaza Health Ministry said.

Of those who died, six were minors, according to the ministry. It was not clear how the baby inhaled the tear gas. In addition, more than 2,700 people were injured, with 130 in serious or critical condition, the ministry said. Roughly half of the injured were hit with gunfire.

More than 35,000 Palestinians gathered along the security fence, where they faced Israeli gunfire as they protested the relocation of the U.S. Embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, marking the deadliest day in Gaza since a 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's ruling Hamas, according to The Associated Press.

President Donald Trump’s decision to move the embassy to Jerusalem sparked outrage among Palestinians, who seek east Jerusalem as a future capital.

The demonstrations Monday -- dubbed the "Great March of Return" by Palestinian media -- are reported to be part of a campaign led by Hamas to break the decade-old border blockade of the territory imposed by Israel and Egypt after Hamas seized control of Gaza in 2007. Since weekly border marches began in late March, dozens of Palestinian protesters have been killed and more than 2,300 wounded in clashes.

Israel’s security service, Shin Bet, claimed Monday that Hamas is encouraging Palestinian civilians to flood the border, with their own gunmen waiting in the wings to break through if a fence is breached.

The opening of the U.S. Embassy on Monday, which coincides with the 70th anniversary of Israel's establishment, also marked the anniversary of what Palestinians call nakba," or catastrophe, when hundreds of thousands were uprooted from what is now Israel during the 1948 war surrounding Israel's independence.

