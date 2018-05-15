Appeal in Danish submarine case to be held in September

Danish prosecutors say the appeals case against Danish submarine inventor Peter Madsen, who has only appealed against the life sentence, will take place in September.

The prosecutors said Tuesday that the appeal will take place from Sept. 5 at the Eastern High Court in Copenhagen.

Madsen's defense lawyer has said Madsen still denies murdering Kim Wall.

Madsen was found guilty April 25 of murder, sexual assault and the dismembering of Wall. The Copenhagen City Court ruled unanimously that Madsen, 47, had lured Wall, 30, onto his home-made submarine with the promise of an interview she had been trying to get for months.