Volunteers work to save vintage train simulator in Berlin

By JONA KALLGREN | Associated Press
BERLIN –  Volunteers are working to save a vintage train simulator that was completed in communist East Germany in 1968. The machine is slowly creaking to a halt, its computer system and other technology frequently breaking down.

But a small group of volunteers are trying to raise the funds to upgrade the machine to keep it running for the hundreds of enthusiasts a year who make a special trip to try it out at a museum in the German capital.

Lutz Tannigel, the last teacher to use the simulator to test train drivers, now leads the effort to keep it running. He says "it has quite a historical importance. It was the first simulator that the Deutsche Reichsbahn (East German national railway) had."

