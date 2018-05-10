Turkey: Air force personnel held over links to cleric

Turkey's state-run news agency says police have detained 65 people, most of them former air force personnel, suspected of links to a network led by U.S.-based cleric whom Turkey accuses of masterminding a failed coup attempt in 2016.

Anadolu Agency said prosecutors in the western city of Izmir issued arrest warrants for a total of 96 people. Police have so far detained 65 in operations in 15 provinces and are still searching for the others.

Separately, arrest warrants were issued for 93 employees of a Gulen-linked school, the agency reported.

Turkey declared a state of emergency and launched a massive crackdown after the coup, resulting in some 50,000 arrests. More than 110,000 people were sacked from state jobs, including in the military.

Gulen has denied involvement in the failed coup.