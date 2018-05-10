Canadian minister asked to take off turban at US airport

A Canadian Cabinet minister says he was subject to a discriminatory security check at Detroit's airport that caused Canada to complain to U.S. government officials.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development Navdeep Bains said Thursday he was asked to remove his turban at Detroit Metro Airport on his way back to Canada last year.

He says there were challenges with the swab machine and he was recalled from the gate and brought back to security where he was asked to take the turban off. He says when they realized who he was they allowed him to travel and not take it off. Bain says he complained to Canada's foreign minister who then complained to U.S. officials. He says U.S. officials expressed regret and apologized and he's accepted the apology.