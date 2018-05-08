Leaders of Japan, China, SKorea hold talks focused on NKorea

next

South Korean President Moon Jae-in has arrived in Japan for a summit with Japan and China that is expected to focus on North Korea's nuclear program and on improving the sometimes-frayed ties among the three northeast Asian neighbors.

Wednesday's summit is the seventh since the three-way meetings started in 2008 but only the first since 2015.

Japanese officials say the meeting comes at a crucial time, sandwiched between an inter-Korean summit and planned talks between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

Moon is expected to brief Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang about his recent summit with Kim.

Japanese officials say they hope the talks will also promote regional trade.