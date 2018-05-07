Pashinian: 'No vendetta' if he becomes Armenian premier

next

The Armenian opposition leader who is nearly certain to become the country's prime minister says he will not seek political revenge in the wake of the past month of tensions.

Nikol Pashinian, who led weeks of protests that attracted tens of thousands of people and forced Serzh Sargsyan to resign as premier, is expected to be chosen as prime minister by parliament Tuesday. That vote follows a concession in which the majority party said it would put forth a candidate itself, but would vote for whichever figure was nominated by a third of the deputies.

Pashinian on Monday told reporters that "There will not be a vendetta. In Armenia, the page of political and economic persecution has been closed."