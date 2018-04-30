Top-level UN team arrives in Myanmar for Rohingya probe

Members of a U.N. Security Council team probing Myanmar's crisis over its ethnic Rohingya Muslim minority have arrived in the country's capital after a visit to Bangladesh, where about 700,000 Rohingya who fled military-led violence live in refugee camps.

The U.N. delegation on a two-day visit will meet the country's top leader, State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and military commander Senior Gen. Min Aung Hlaing before traveling to northern Rakhine state, the area from which the Rohingya fled.

They are expected to see the aftermath of the army's crackdown as well as the government's preparations for taking back the refugees from Bangladesh.

The army launched counterinsurgency sweeps in Rakhine after attacks last August on security personnel. They have been accused of massive human rights violations.