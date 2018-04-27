Vatican: Pope meets Chile victims in climate of 'reparation'

next

prev

Pope Francis has begun the first of several days of talks with three Chilean sex abuse survivors in what the Vatican says is a climate of "reparation for suffering."

The three men — Juan Carlos Cruz, James Hamilton and Jose Andres Murillo — are staying at the Vatican's Santa Marta hotel as the pope's guests. They are to meet individually with Francis, though there are no fixed schedules or pre-established agenda items.

The Vatican said Friday that Francis asked that no information be released about the contents of the encounters because "his priority is to listen to the victims, ask their forgiveness and respect the confidentiality of these talks."

Francis deeply wounded the three whistleblowers during a January visit to Chile when he repeatedly accused them of slandering a bishop.