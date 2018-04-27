Fresh clashes in South Sudan 'devastating' for civilians: UN

The United Nations says a new surge in violence in South Sudan's civil war is having "devastating impact" on thousands of people ahead of peace talks that are now set to resume next month.

A statement on Friday reports gunfire overnight near one U.N. temporary peacekeeping base in Leer where 600 civilians have sought shelter in recent days.

"More than 30 humanitarian workers have been relocated over the past two weeks because it is too dangerous for them to operate in the midst of the escalating conflict. Thousands of people have fled into swamp," the U.N. says of the new clashes in the Unity, Jonglei and Central Equatorias regions.

The regional bloc that has been mediating the peace talks in neighboring Ethiopia says the next round will be May 17-21.