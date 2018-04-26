UK prosecutors drop charges against 2 Canadian pilots

Prosecutors have dropped charges against two Canadian pilots accused of preparing to fly a commercial aircraft while under the influence of alcohol after their blood samples were mistakenly destroyed at a Scottish prison.

Prosecutors say there will be no further action against Imran Syed, 39, and Jean-Francois Perreault, 41, who were arrested July 18, 2016, before they were due to pilot an Air Transat flight from Glasgow to Toronto.

The flight eventually took off with a different crew the next morning, after about 250 passengers spent the night at hotels.

Both men denied the charges. Air Transat had suspended the pilots, but they will be reinstated because they have been "declared innocent," the airline said.