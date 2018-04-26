Peru's ex-president and his wife to be released from prison

A high court in Peru has ruled that former President Ollanta Humala and his wife must be freed from prison while prosecutors investigate their alleged involvement in multi-million dollar kickback schemes.

Humala and Nadine Heredia were sent to separate prisons last summer as prosecutors investigated the former presidential couple for allegedly taking money from Odebrecht, the multinational construction firm that has admitted to bribing dozens of politicians in Latin America.

But prosecutors have still not pressed formal charges against the ex-president and his wife.

Peru's Constitutional Court ruled Thursday that the couple's arrest and imprisonment failed to comply with due process.