Talks on Armenia's political future are called off

Armenia's acting prime minister says talks with the opposition have been called off.

Karen Karapetian, who took over on Monday from Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan after he abruptly resigned, said in a statement on Wednesday that the much-anticipated talks were canceled after the opposition came forward with unnamed "preconditions and demands."

Protest leader Nikol Pashinian, who spearheaded massive anti-government protests earlier this month, called on his supporters to come out on the streets on Wednesday.