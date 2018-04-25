Spanish politician resigns over theft and degree scandals

A top politician for Spain's ruling party has resigned as the head of the Madrid region, opening a new crisis for the conservative government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.

Regional president Cristina Cifuentes announced her resignation hours after she was seen in a video allegedly shoplifting cosmetics in a supermarket seven years ago.

It follows a monthlong controversy over a master's degree in regional law granted to Cifuentes by a public university, which faked signatures of professors and administrators after she apparently failed to attend most classes.

The political opposition had scheduled an early May vote of no confidence in the regional assembly. Cifuentes' resignation opens the door for a "clean" PP candidate to replace her.