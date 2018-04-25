Kim, Moon seek to control optics at their historic summit

next

prev

Kim Jong Un will be in unchartered territory when the third-generation autocrat crosses over to the southern half of the Demilitarized Zone separating the rival Koreas on Friday, possibly on foot, and greets South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

Cameras wielded by one of the most aggressive media contingents on the planet will fire live images of a man used to controlling every aspect of his public persona into the homes and onto the phones of millions around the world — though it's not yet clear if it will be seen instantly in North Korea.

But as Kim navigates this mine field at the third-ever leadership summit between the rivals, he may actually have an ally of sorts in Moon, who seems intent on keeping the North Korean leader at ease.