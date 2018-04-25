Expand / Collapse search
Gaza officials say journalist shot by Israel dies of wounds

Associated Press

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip –  The Gaza Health Ministry says a Palestinian journalist shot by Israeli troops while covering a demonstration on the Gaza-Israel border has died of his wounds.

Ahmed Abu Hussein was wounded in the abdomen on April 13. Photos and video from the scene show that he was in a group of bystanders far from the border and wearing a blue jacket and helmet marked "TV" when he was shot.

Hussein was working for "Voice of People" — a radio station linked to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, considered a terrorist group by Israel, the U.S. and the EU.

Israeli fire has killed 35 protesters, including two journalists, during a month of border protests.

Israel says it only aims at "instigators," but video from some shootings contradicts that claim.