Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

World

Dominican authorities seize nearly $1.5M in cash

Associated Press

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic –  Authorities in the Dominican Republic have confiscated nearly $1.5 million in cash found in commercial goods.

Officials said Wednesday that the money was rolled up and stashed in various auto replacement parts transported aboard a ship that had departed from the United States.

They said prosecutors are investigating an unidentified company that sent the shipment from New York to the city of Santiago, which is just north of the Dominican capital of Santo Domingo.