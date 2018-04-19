Police: 2 die in light airplane crash in Northern Ireland
LONDON – Police say two people have died in the crash of a light airplane in Northern Ireland.
Police said Thursday the airplane crashed near Belfast International Airport. The Air Accident Investigation Branch is sending a team to investigate.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said the plane was on fire after the crash. Airport officials said the plane was not flying to or from the airport at the time of the crash.
Details about the victims have not been released.