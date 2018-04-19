Japan finance official denies sexual misconduct allegation

next

Japan's vice finance minister has denied sexual misconduct allegations against him and challenged a TV station's report that its employee was a victim.

Junichi Fukuda denied Thursday making sexually suggestive remarks in a magazine article. He says his comments were taken out of context.

Fukuda announced his resignation Wednesday, citing difficulty fulfilling his duties amid escalating criticism and attention on him since the allegations surfaced last week. The magazine that published the recorded remarks said Fukuda routinely made similar comments to female journalists.

TV Asahi says its employee was the victim and planned to protest to the Finance Ministry. The ministry urged the alleged victim to come forward so it can hear from both sides in its investigation.

Fukuda's case is the latest embarrassment for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's government.