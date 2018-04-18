Expand / Collapse search
Korean leaders can discuss peace, but not decide end of war

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea –  President Donald Trump has given his "blessing" for North and South Korea to discuss the end of the Korean War at their summit next week amid a diplomatic push to end the North Korean nuclear standoff.

But no such deal will be made without the involvement of the other countries that fought the 1950-53 war, and especially the United States.

The reason is that South Korea wasn't a direct signatory to the armistice that stopped the fighting.

The Korean leaders plan to meet on April 27. A summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Trump is anticipated in May or June.

A South Korean presidential official says the Korean leaders plan to discuss ending military hostilities, but it wasn't clear if they'd discuss the end of the war.