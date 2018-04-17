Hungary: Ex-chief of swim federation held in 1998 slaying

Hungarian police have questioned and taken into custody the former head of Hungary's swimming federation in the February 1998 slaying of a business rival.

Police said Tuesday that a suspect they identified as T. Gyarfas is suspected of ordering the murder of media mogul Janos Fenyo, who was fatally shot while his car was stopped at a Budapest traffic light.

Hungarian media said the suspect was 69-year-old Tamas Gyarfas, who led the Hungarian Swimming Federation in 1993-2006 while also holding top positions in European and international swimming organizations and Hungary's Olympic committee.

Gyarfas also was a key media figure after Hungary's return to democracy in 1990.

A Slovak man was sentenced to life in prison last year for Fenyo's murder, but the person who hired the gunman hasn't been found.