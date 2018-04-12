The Latest: Toll rises in Taliban attack in Ghazni province

The Latest on a Taliban attack in Afghanistan (all times local):

9 a.m.

A lawmaker in the Afghan Parliament said three top district officials and several security forces were killed in a Taliban attack on a government compound in Ghazni province.

Lawmaker Mohammad Arif Rahmani said the attack early Thursday morning in Khuja Omari district killed the district governor, intelligence service director and a deputy police official. Fifteen security forces were killed.

Rahmani said the Taliban planted mines to stop reinforcements from coming to help the government forces fend off the attack.

Rahmani said the district is very close to the provincial capital, Ghazni city.

___

8 a.m.

Police say Taliban fighters attacked a district compound in central Afghanistan overnight, killing at least six government security forces in several hours of fighting.

Ramazan Ali Moseni, a deputy chief police in Ghazni province, said 25 Taliban were killed in the gunbattle that started Wednesday night and lasted into the morning.

Moseni said the Taliban fighters stormed the secure compound in Khuja Omari district and the security forces who were there were joined later by government reinforcements.

He said eight government security forces were wounded in the fighting.