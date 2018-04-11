Mexico's unlikely independent opens campaign for president

next

Independent Mexican presidential candidate Jaime Rodriguez has opened his campaign by refusing any government funding and pledging to go after undecided and unsatisfied voters.

Rodriguez said Wednesday that "people are fed up with political parties, and I'm going to take advantage of that."

Rodriguez was elected governor of the northern state of Nuevo Leon with a campaign that featured him riding horses. He is known by his nickname, "El Bronco."

He was almost kept off the ballot for not raising the required 866,000 valid signatures. But Mexico's top electoral court allowed him on the ballot Tuesday.

Despite speculation he might draw votes away from front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Rodriguez said he will "go after all of them (the other candidates) ... they are all part of the same system."