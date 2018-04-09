South Sudan ex-military chief forms new opposition party

South Sudan's former military chief of staff Paul Malong is launching a new opposition party to challenge what he says is the corrupt government and to take part in the country's upcoming peace talks at the end April in neighboring Ethiopia.

In a statement on Monday, Malong announced the formation of the South Sudan-United Front, which aims to "arrest the carnage" of South Sudan's ongoing civil war.

A former close ally of President Salva Kiir, Malong has been accused of controlling an ethnic militia that's committed human rights atrocities against civilians. Last year he was sanctioned by the United States for undermining security amid South Sudan's five-year civil war, which has killed tens of thousands, displaced millions and plunged parts of the country into famine.