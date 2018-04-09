Mexico migrant's caravan make last stop to thank Virgin

About 600 remaining participants in the migrant caravan that drew President Donald Trump's ire have made a last stop in Mexico City to give thanks to the Virgin of Guadalupe.

The migrants travelled by bus to the Basilica of Guadalupe, which is dedicated to Mexico's patroness. The largely Honduran migrants gave thanks Monday to the Virgin for them having made it this far.

The caravan started about two weeks ago near Mexico's southern border. Though it once numbered as many 1,500 migrants, the caravan itself was never intended to reach the U.S. border.

The largely symbolic caravan is held annually to draw attention to the dangers faced by migrants. The group plans a couple of days' more activity in Mexico City, visiting international and human rights organizations.