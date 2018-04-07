Expand / Collapse search
German police confirm several killed after vehicle plows through crowd in Muenster

By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
Several people were killed and others were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in Muenster, German police said.

Muenster Police have asked citizens to "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" as authorities investigate the incident. A large-scale police operation is currently underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

Ambulances stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster. (dpa via AP)

Police have asked people to avoid the area where a large-scale police operation is underway.  (AP)

German media reported the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the crowd killed himself. 

Sky News reported at least three people were killed and dozens were injured in the incident. AFP reported six people are in critical condition.

Police vans stand in downtown Muenster, Germany, Saturday, April 7, 2018. German news agency dpa says several people killed after car crashes into crowd in city of Muenster. (dpa via AP)

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed in the incident in Muenster, Germany.  (AP)

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.