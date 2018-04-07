German police confirm several killed after vehicle plows through crowd in Muenster

Several people were killed and others were injured after a vehicle drove into a crowd of pedestrians Saturday in Muenster, German police said.

Muenster Police have asked citizens to "avoid the area near the Kiepenkerl pub" as authorities investigate the incident. A large-scale police operation is currently underway. Kiepenkerl is a popular bar in the city's historic downtown area.

German media reported the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the crowd killed himself.

Sky News reported at least three people were killed and dozens were injured in the incident. AFP reported six people are in critical condition.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.