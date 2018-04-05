Migrants leave caravan camp in southern Mexico

Migrants have begun to board buses and leave a caravan camp in southern Mexico that has drawn criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump.

One bus left the camp before dawn Thursday en route to the central city of Puebla, where organizers hope to hold a migrants' rights symposium. Others are set to carry migrants to Mexico City.

Trump wrote on his Twitter account Thursday that "the Caravan is largely broken up thanks to the strong immigration laws of Mexico and their willingness to use them so as not to cause a giant scene at our Border."

The caravan was never intended to reach the border, nor was it logistically able to do so.

At its height last week it consisted of almost 1,500 migrants mostly from Central America.