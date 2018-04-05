Hungary's Orban seeks re-election on anti-migrant platform

next

prev

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban is betting that his relentless campaign against immigration will keep his supporters united and motivated for Sunday's national election.

Polls show Orban's Fidesz party with a sizable lead over Jobbik, a nationalist right-wing party, as well as the Socialist Party and other, smaller left-wing or green groups. Orban is seeking his third consecutive term and his fourth overall since 1998.

The fragmented opposition parties, however, hope their supporters will vote tactically, choosing the opposition candidate in each district with the best chance of winning.

Hungary's complicated electoral system, an uncertain turnout and doubts about the extent of tactical voting make it difficult to predict winners for the 199 parliamentary seats at stake in Sunday's vote.