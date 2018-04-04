Oil spill fire chokes Indonesian port city; 4 dead

An official says waters off an Indonesian port city reek like a gas station after an oil spill and fire that killed four people.

Balikpapan city secretary Sayid Fadli said Wednesday that the city on the island of Borneo is in its third day of a state of emergency following the weekend spill around Semayang Port.

Fadi said, "The city is in an emergency situation because of the oil spill and the bay is now like a gas station."

He said, "We have warned workers and residents around the bay to refrain from lighting cigarettes and make safety the priority."

Four people died after the fuel caught fire on Saturday, filling skies around the city with choking black smoke, and one person is missing.