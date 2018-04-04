Leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey to meet on Syria

The leaders of Russia, Iran and Turkey are meeting in the Turkish capital for talks on Syria's future.

The leaders are expected to reaffirm their commitment to Syria's territorial integrity and the continuation of local cease-fires when they meet Wednesday.

The three countries have been working to try and resolve the conflict, which is now in its seventh year. Russia and Iran have provided crucial support to President Bashar Assad's forces, while Turkey has backed the rebels seeking to overthrow him.

They have sponsored a series talks in the Kazakh capital, Astana, and have set up "de-escalation zones" aimed at reducing the fighting.