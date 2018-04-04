Arab League chief wants int'l court to probe Gaza killings

The head of the Arab League says his organization wants the International Criminal Court in The Hague to investigate the deaths last week of 18 Palestinians during protests near Gaza's border with Israel.

Ahmed Aboul-Gheit said Wednesday during an official visit to Lisbon, Portugal that the Arab League also supports U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' call for an independent investigation of the killings by Israeli forces.

Last Friday, thousands of Palestinians marched near the border fence between Israel and Gaza. Israel warns that those approaching the border are endangering their lives.

Aboul-Gheit says Palestinians are demanding their rights "and they will not be forgotten or diminished."

He said he hoped the killings would stop "because the demonstrations will continue at least until May 15" — the 70th anniversary of Israel's creation.