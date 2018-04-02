Egypt's president wins re-election with 97 percent of vote

Egypt's election commission says President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi has won a second, four-year term with more than 97 percent of the vote in last week's election, with turnout of 41.5 percent.

El-Sissi faced no serious challenger, after a string of potentially strong candidates withdrew under pressure or were arrested. His sole opponent, little-known politician Moussa Mustafa Moussa, was a supporter of the president who made no effort to challenge him. He won 2.92 percent of the vote.

Lasheen Ibrahim, the head of the country's election commission, announced the official results on Monday.

Authorities went to great lengths to boost turnout, using the state's vast resources to get voters out and threatening to fine anyone boycotting the election.