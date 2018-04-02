1 policeman, 8 gunmen killed in shootout in western Mexico

Prosecutors in western Mexico say one policeman and eight gunmen are dead following a shootout in the state of Jalisco.

The state prosecutor's office said Monday the police officers were patrolling the town of Jalostotitlan when assailants opened fire on them from several vehicles.

Following the gunfight, the dead gunmen were found inside pickup trucks and SUVs or on the ground around them.

Three police officers were wounded in the shootout late Sunday.

The Jalisco drug cartel is active in the area.