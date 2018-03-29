Police: Fire on bus of factory workers in Thailand kills 20

Police say a fire on a bus carrying migrant workers to Thai factories has killed 20 people.

Police Lt. Raewat Aiemtak said 27 people managed to escape the fire, with one of them severely burned.

The fire was reported to police around 1:30 a.m. Friday and occurred in Tak province in western Thailand along the border with Myanmar. Local media have reported the workers were from Myanmar.

Raewat said the driver told police the fire started in the middle of the bus and spread quickly. People in the front managed to escape but those in the back of the vehicle were trapped.

Police said the bus was leaving Tak province to take workers to factories in industrial zones near Bangkok.