Pair arrested after driver attempts to run over French soldiers, official says

Two people were arrested after a driver attempted to run over several French soldiers who were out for a morning jog near their military barracks Thursday, officials said.

A man and a woman were arrested after a brief police manhunt in the southern part of the country, a police official told the Associated Press. Their relationship wasn't immediately clear.

The man was driving the car that unsuccessfully tried to run over French soldiers and was arrested at his home in Grenoble on suspicion of threatening and charging at soldiers, a police official said.

He first circled the military barracks in Varces-Allieres-et-Risset, located 10 miles south of Grenoble, shouting at various groups of soldiers before later returning and trying to hit four of them, French Col. Benout Brulot told the Associated Press.

The soldiers from the 27th Mountain Infantry Brigade managed to dodge the vehicle and were not injured.

The woman was arrested in Echirolles and is the owner of the car used in the attempted attack, a police official said.

Both the man and woman were not immediately identified. Both of them were being questioned by authorities.

The incident comes nearly a week after an Islamic extremist shot at police in southern France and took hostages in a supermarket. Four people died before the attacker was gunned down.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.