List of countries and others expelling Russian diplomats

Two dozen countries including the United States and many European Union states, as well as NATO, have announced they are expelling a total of more than 150 Russian diplomats, in a show of solidarity with Britain over the nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in England.

A look at those that have announced the measures, and the number of Russians they have ordered to leave:

— UNITED STATES: 60 Russian diplomats expelled; Russian consulate in Seattle ordered closed.

— BRITAIN: 23 Russian diplomats expelled.

— UKRAINE: 13 Russian diplomats expelled.

—NATO: Seven Russian diplomats expelled; 3 applications for additional diplomatic staff being denied.

— CANADA: Four Russians expelled; 3 applications for additional diplomatic staff being denied.

— GERMANY, FRANCE, POLAND: Four Russian diplomats expelled from each country.

— MOLDOVA, CZECH REPUBLIC, LITHUANIA: Three Russian diplomats expelled from each country.

— SPAIN, NETHERLANDS, DENMARK, ITALY, ALBANIA, AUSTRALIA: Two Russian diplomats expelled from each country.

— HUNGARY, SWEDEN, CROATIA, ROMANIA, FINLAND, ESTONIA, IRELAND, NORWAY, MACEDONIA, MONTENEGRO, GEORGIA: One Russian diplomat expelled from each country.

— LATVIA: One Russian diplomat expelled, plus one Russian representative of a Russian company blacklisted.