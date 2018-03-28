Slain hero of French extremist attack gets posthumous honor

The slain hero of last week's extremist attack in southern France is to be posthumously awarded the Legion of Honor by French President Emmanuel Macron.

France's highest award will be bestowed on Col. Arnaud Beltrame Wednesday, a day of national homage to him comprising a procession from Paris' Pantheon and a ceremony at Hotel des Invalides.

Speaking on France Inter Wednesday, Interior Minister Gerard Collomb Collomb confirmed the security services were about to reduce the surveillance on the attacked, Redouane Lakdim, who was on a radicalization watch list.

"Ultimately no one thought that there would be a hasty attack," he said.

Lakdim went on a rampage, killing four in a quiet corner of southern France on Friday. Beltrame died after swapping himself for a hostage during a siege in a supermarket.