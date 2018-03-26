Romania considers legislation to allow same-sex partnership

A top Romanian politician says the country's ruling party is considering legalizing civil partnerships between same-sex couples.

Liviu Dragnea, leader of the ruling Social Democratic Party, said Monday the country shouldn't "fail to examine the situation of a minority in Romania," adding "we can't pretend we don't see it or it doesn't exist," without explicitly mentioning same-sex unions.

His comments were immediately criticized by the influential Romanian Orthodox Church — and welcomed by gay advocacy groups.

Dragnea also said Parliament would vote on whether to hold a referendum on the definition of a family. The constitution currently states marriage is a union between spouses.

Opponents of same-sex marriage want the constitution to specifically state marriage is between a man and a woman.