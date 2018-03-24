Expand / Collapse search
Peru takes ex-president's passport amid corruption probe

Associated Press

LIMA, Peru –  A Peruvian judge has barred recently resigned President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski from leaving the South American nation for 18 months while he's investigated for money laundering.

The ruling Saturday by a judge in Lima comes a day after congress accepted Kuczynski's resignation and swore in Vice President Martin Vizcarra as his successor.

Kuczynski is being probed for some $782,000 in payments his consulting firm received a decade ago from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. Some of the payments took place when Kuczynski was a government minister.

The former Wall Street investor has denied any wrongdoing.

Odebrecht has admitted to paying $800 million in bribes to officials across Latin America including $29 million in Peru.